It is officially the Holiday season and nothing screams Christmas than some creative nail art designs to go with your sweaters. Right from candy canes & glitter to snow globes to snowflakes, perfect Christmas nail art ideas are going viral these days. You can go as creative as you can with your nail art because it is Christmas and nothing really is too much! Netizens often search for Christmas nail art, easy Christmas nail art, Christmas nail art stickers, Christmas nail designs 2020, Christmas nail colours, Christmas treenails, Christmas nails simple, Christmas nails 2020, etc. How to Hang Christmas 2020 Lights? Easy Tips and Tricks to Brighten up Your Xmas Tree This Festive Season.

So you are someone looking for some festive nail art inspirations for December 25, we have your back with some of the best ideas available online. Right from minimalist nail art design ideas to gaudy ones that usually include a whole Christmas tree on the fingernails, we have it all for you. Some of these easy Christmas nail art designs can be created easily at home with some manicure products. However, if you want a professional touch, you can certainly go to your nearest salon. So without further ado, here are some of the best Christmas 2020 nail art ideas:

Candy Canes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHESHIRE NAIL ARTIST (@nailsby__emilyrachael)

Snow Flakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallary Johnson-Perez (@naildbymallary)

Red Christmas Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra T R Thomas (@but.them.nails.sis)

Glitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎀 𝒩𝒶𝒾𝓁𝓈 𝒷𝓎 𝒶𝒾𝓍𝒶 🎀 (@nailsby_aixa)

Major Holiday Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mimi_nails_geneva

Reindeers and Everything Christmasy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇵🇷✨Glam Nails by Mél✨🇵🇷 (@glam_nails_by_mel)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciaralyn R. (@ciaralynnails)

Baby Yoda Christmas nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cha Cha Covers (@chachacovers)

If you do not want to go out and about with your nail art, you can choose for minimalist French manicures but instead of white tips, opt for red ones. We wish you Merry Christmas and a Happy new year in advance!

