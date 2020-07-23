Originally named Christian Williams at birth, CP Da Ruler is a hip hop artist whose stage name is indicative of what the artist plans to do with every instrumental he applies his rhymes to. During the early stages of his career, the artist referred to himself solely as CP because the initials were representative to a place the artist had traveled to which is Paris,France. After visiting the the Eiffle tower CP wanted to take something with him from Paris which he did.

It was actually another individual who inspired CP to amend his alias also.

CP explains that he had entered a studio session with a new engineer for the first time. The engineer decided to play a variety of beats to get a sense of the kind of style CP possessed when rapping. CP in turn used a different flow when rapping over each of the instrumentals that the engineer provided. The engineer then determined that CP must be the ruler of all different rap styles.

CP decided that the name CP Da Ruler was the perfect stage name for his likeness, and the name stuck with him. The name is also symbolic of CP being an artist who excels with the intention of undertaking the music industry. Rulers are always seeking new places and peoples to conquer, and CP is an artist who vows to do the same.

CP acknowledges that you should never go about getting ahead in your career by copying someone else completely; however, he admits that all artists take note of what works for one another and sometimes they must take a similar initiative. Hip hop fans across the globe have observed countless modern rap artists dying their hair color in attempt to depict individuality. CP had dyed his hair color blonde, and he even dyed his hair green at a point because he saw how the change of hair color phase was benefitting other artists. Ultimately, this ongoing hair color phase has failed to separate artists, and instead it has made them seem more alike than different. CP soon became aware of this. He determined that he was headed down a slippery slope by dying his hair multiple times, and he felt as though his image was spiraling. CP explains that he remains unfettered by what people think of him as he continues to do whatever he pleases; nevertheless, dying his hair anytime soon isn’t on CP’s agenda.