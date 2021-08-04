Bootstrapping her business from a $300 client project to seven figures in revenue within three years, Ellen Yin has already established herself as a resourceful entrepreneur and skilled marketer in her 20s. With a desire to mentor others to replicate her success, she established Cubicle to CEO™, an online membership that helps service providers, coaches and consultants make their first $10,000 in revenue in a single month. In true “Marketing Minimalist” fashion, Ellen helps her students reach this milestone without a large following or posting every day, a contrast to the norm of what is taught in the online marketing industry.

Born in Chengdu, China, and then immigrating to the United States with her family at three years old, Ellen is used to forging her own path. The 27-year-old offers online marketing programs and services through which she has mentored more than 8,000 entrepreneurs and worked with Fortune 500 clients. Ellen's foray into marketing stemmed from her love for storytelling. She went from participating in writing contests to initially studying journalism in university. "There is something so powerful in being exposed to other people's stories because it shows us what is possible and inspires us to believe that we are capable too. I think that's why I was drawn to marketing because, in its simplest form, marketing is simply telling a customer a story of where they are and where they want to be and then positioning a product or service as the right solution to help them get there," Ellen said.

With a talent for words, Ellen’s business insights have been featured in publications like Forbes, Thrive Global, HerMoney, Real Simple, Databird Business Journal, and BlogHer. She has also appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna, and hosts the award-winning weekly business podcast Cubicle to CEO, which has been listened to in more than 100 countries. Describing her brand, she said, “Cubicle to CEO™ reflects my own journey of quitting my cubicle job without a backup plan and profitably bootstrapping my business as a first-generation Asian-American entrepreneur.”

Ellen went from pitching and landing a self-created marketing role post-graduation working for a fitness startup to getting hired as the youngest marketing coordinator at a corporate healthcare company. She landed her first freelance client one month after quitting that corporate job, which then spurred her to launch her own company. Through her podcast, many people have been inspired to start or continue their own path in entrepreneurship, and Ellen says their feedback is what drives her to keep showing up during tough times. "Those real-life stories of people whose lives are changed by the work we do are what makes all of this worth it," she said.

Ellen Yin most enjoys working with female service providers, consultants, and coaches with small audiences looking to scale their one-on-one services to their first $10,000 month. "I feel like my dream clients are a past version of myself. I know what it's like to be in their position, and I want to pass on what I've learned. I firmly believe there is no shortcut to success, but with the right mentorship from someone who has walked the path you want to walk and reached the destination you aspire to reach, you can shortcut many mistakes," she noted.

Looking toward the future, Ellen aspires to evolve Cubicle to CEO™ into an online media company that provides equitable access to mentorship, social capital, community, and education for female entrepreneurs from a diverse range of locations and socioeconomic backgrounds. With a current combined reach of more than 50,000 people across her company’s platform and channels, Ellen Yin aims to continue impacting as many business owners as possible.