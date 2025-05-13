Famous People Born on May 13: May 13 marks the birthdays of several notable individuals across various fields. Renowned musician Stevie Wonder, born in 1950, is celebrated for his contributions to R&B and soul music. Actor Robert Pattinson, known for his roles in films like Twilight and The Batman, was born in 1986. Sunny Leone, an Indo-Canadian actress who transitioned from the adult film industry to become a prominent star in Bollywood, also celebrates her birthday on this date. Comedian and television host Stephen Colbert, born in 1964, has made a significant impact on late-night television. Other notable figures include country singer Morgan Wallen, actress Debby Ryan, and footballer Romelu Lukaku (1993). The day also commemorates the birth of historical figures such as author Daphne du Maurier and boxer Joe Louis. May 13 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 13, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

