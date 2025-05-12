Famous People Born on May 12: May 12 is marked by the birthdays of several notable individuals across various fields. Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek, known for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, celebrates his birthday in the entertainment industry. Other actors sharing this date include Emilio Estevez, Jason Biggs, Ving Rhames, and Emily VanCamp. The day also honours the birth of Katharine Hepburn, a legendary actress with a career spanning over six decades. In sports, renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk and footballers Frenkie de Jong and Marcelo were born on this day. Additionally, May 12 commemorates the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, whose contributions have had a lasting impact on healthcare. This diverse group of individuals highlights the significance of May 12 in various spheres of influence. May 12 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 12, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rami Malek Katharine Hepburn (May 12, 1907 – June 29, 2003) Florence Nightingale (12 May 1820 – 13 August 1910) Malin Åkerman Emily VanCamp Ving Rhames Jiddu Krishnamurti (11 May 1895 – 17 February 1986) Jason Biggs Frenkie de Jong Adaa Khan Amrita Prakash Freddy Daruwala Priyanka Phogat Vikas Sethi (12 May 1976 – 8 September 2024) Kieron Pollard Asad Rauf (12 May 1956 – 14 September 2022) Marcelo

