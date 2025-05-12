May 13, 2025, Special Days: May 13, 2025, is marked by a variety of special days celebrated around the world. It is Narada Jayanti, a Hindu festival honouring the divine sage Narada, known for his wisdom and devotion. Food lovers celebrate International Hummus Day, National Apple Pie Day, and National Crouton Day, appreciating culinary favourites from different cultures. Fans of aviation and film enjoy Top Gun Day, inspired by the iconic movie, while flower enthusiasts in the U.S. observe Tulip Day, celebrating the beauty of this vibrant bloom. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 13, 2025 (Tuesday)

Narada Jayanti International Hummus Day National Apple Pie Day in the United States National Crouton Day Top Gun Day Tulip Day in the United States

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 13, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:05 am on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (IST)

6:05 am on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:05 pm on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Robert Pattinson Sunny Leone Stevie Wonder Stephen Colbert Romelu Lukaku Asaduddin Owaisi Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Benny Dayal Punit Malhotra Amruta Subhash Megha Gupta Kailash Vijayvargiya Yaya Toure Pranav Dhanawade

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 13

R. K. Narayan Death Anniversary: 13 May 2001 (age 94 years), Chennai

