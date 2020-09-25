The lockdown saw lifestyle magazine covers swap their norms of the juxtaposition of high-fashion with never-heard-before musings from some of the most sought after stars for raw, uncut versions! Like Aditi Rao Hydari did for the Hyderabad based Wow magazine. Waking up and shooting with a no-makeup look with her signature flawless face, Aditi dazzles. Aditi smoulders in a subdued manner and preens in delight. At the prime of her career, Aditi straddles it all with an enviable elan, right from her family’s name, securing a sequence of stellar opportunities, being at the insider-outsider intersection in Bollywood and South.

On the fashion front, Aditi is known for her knack to infuse life into ethnic ensembles and dabble into experimental contemporary silhouettes as the mood demands! Here’s a closer look at her style. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari – Cover Girl

With her hair bunched up into a neat bun, Aditi wears a white tank top while flaunting a clear, healthy face. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen in The Girl On The Train as Mobi Mehta, a mystery thriller drama film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will be seen in Tamil films, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.

