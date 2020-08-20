Amy Adams is a fashion maverick who dresses right for every occasion. From casual appearances to movie premieres and red carpet outings, the lady knows what to wear when. Her choices are often timeless - elegant and classic all the time and she certainly has a penchant for everything that's subtle and chic. Amy's a delight for your eyes and her fashion choices are even more delightful. From ballroom gowns to structured silhouettes, she prefers going out of her comfort zone and hates restricting herself to any one type. The Woman In the Window Trailer: Amy Adams and Julianne Moore's Psychological Thriller Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Amy's attempts are striking, often finding a place in our best-dressed list. The cutesy persona of hers perfectly complements her ravishing choices and they blend in well together. From Oscar De La Renta gowns to Gucci dresses, Adams' closet is filled with everything that's charming from different designer labels. If there's even a term called a 'red carpet influencer', it's Amy Adams for she knows how to woo our hearts and boggle our minds. Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman Join Other Celebs to Sing John Lennon's Imagine and Lift Up Spirits Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

As the Man of Steel actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we rewind the time to reminisce some of her finest and most alluring fashion moments. Have a look...

In Atelier Versace

In Celine

In Christian Siriano

In Gucci

In Oscar de la Renta

In Versace

In Zac Posen

While Amy may not have won big at award nights, she has certainly emerged as a winner in the fashion department on almost every occasion. A fashionista ready to rule the world, Adams has set her mind on being the ultimate diva. She has enchanted us before and she'll continue in future. Here's raising a toast to her brilliant self. Happy Birthday, Amy Adams!

