August hosts a lot of famous people’s birthdays and birth anniversaries. Taapsee Pannu, Rubina Dilaik, Jim Sarbh and more, the month sees popular celebrities sharing their birth month. So, who do you share your birthday with on August 20? This date in August marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of several famous personalities, not just in Bollywood, but in different walks of life. Politicians, Hollywood stars, musicians, comedians and more, August 20 celebrates the birthdays of many significant figures. The day marks the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India. Furthermore, August 20 is also the birthday of Hollywood star Andrew Garfield. Below, check out the famous birthdays of celebrities and influential figures born on August 20. Famous Indian Celebrities’ Birthdays in August: You Share Your Birthday Month With These Influential Figures.

Notable Indian Personalities Born on August 20

1. Rajiv Gandhi: Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian statesman and pilot who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. August 20, 2025, marks Rajiv Gandhi’s 81st birth anniversary.

2. Gostha Pal: Nicknamed “Chiner Prachir” or “the Chinese Wall,” Gostha Pal was the captain of the Indian national football team and played primarily as a defender during the 1920s and 1930s. He was the first Indian footballer to receive the Padma Shri Award. Born on August 20, 1896, this year marks his 129th birth anniversary.

3. NR Narayana Murthy: The Indian businessman and the founder of Infosys, Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, famously known as NR Narayana Murthy, celebrates his birthday on August 20. He was born in 1946.

4. Randeep Hooda: Actor Randeep Hooda was born on August 20, 1976. He is best known for his versatility and physical transformations for his roles in Bollywood movies.

5. Amrita Puri: Actress Amrita Puri also celebrates her birthday on this day. She was born on August 20, 1983 and her works in Hindi films and web shows have made her a fan favourite.

6. Zakir Khan: Born on August 20, 1987, Zakir Khan is an Indian comedian whose on-stage performances and storytelling skills are known globally. His recent performance at Madison Square Garden made him the first comedian to host a show in Hindi at the Garden.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 20

1. Demi Lovato: American singer Demi Lovato celebrates her 33rd birthday on August 20. Born in the year 1992, her rise from a child star to a pop star continue to captivate fans from across the world.

2. Andrew Garfield: The English and American actor, Andrew Garfield was born on August 20, 1983. After his breakout role in Boy A, he gained international attention with the supporting role of Eduardo Saverin in the drama The Social Network. He gained wider recognition for playing Spider-Man in the superhero films.

3. Ben Barnes: Born on August 20, 1981, Ben Barnes is best known for his role as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia film series.

4. Amy Adams: Born on August 20, 1974, Amy Adams is known for her comedic and dramatic roles. She has also been featured thrice in annual rankings of the world’s highest-paid actresses.

5. Robert Plant: The English singer, born on August 20, 1948, was the lead singer and lyricist of the rock band Led Zeppelin from its founding in 1968 until their breakup in 1980. Since then, he has had a successful solo career.

6. Ke Huy Quan: The Vietnamese-American actor, Ke Huy Quan, was born on August 20, 1971. His accolades include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Saturn Award, and a BAFTA nomination.

7. Prince Gabriel of Belgium: Born on August 20, 2003, Prince Gabriel of Belgium is the elder son and second child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. He is currently second in line to the throne of Belgium after his elder sister, Elisabeth.

Now that you know the famous personalities sharing their birth date on August 20, it is time to honour their legacy and lasting impact. Whether politics, cinema, sports, music or more, August 20 birthdays reflect the contributions these popular figures make that inspire and influence generations.

