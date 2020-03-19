Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman Join Other Celebs to Sing John Lennon's Imagine and Lift Up Spirits Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak may have put people in quarantine but it is social media has been helping everyone stay together in this isolation. Things seem a little dark right now and to bring a sense of positivity, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot took to Instagram to post a video of a host of stars singing John Lennon's hopeful classic "Imagine". The video is sure to make everyone's day as Gadot promises 'We are all in this together' through this amazing post. The video finds its inspiration from a video of a man playing the trumpet in Italy, where the entire country in lockdown, and he was playing John Lennon's "Imagine". Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

In the post, Gadot says, "This virus had affected the entire world, everyone, it doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, we're all in this together."Apart from Gal Gadot, celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Jamie Dornan, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz and Sia join in to croon a few lines of the 1971 classic. Sharing the post, Gadot wrote, "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends."Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.

Check Out the Post Here:

The video ends with verses by Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph, before Gadot sang the last line. This is indeed a great way to bring some positive vibes, much like #TogetherAtHome videos of Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and more to heal everyone through music.