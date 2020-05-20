Ananya Panday Is Quirky Chic Galore in This Throwback Photoshoot for Elle India!

Ananya Panday in Moschino for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A millennial with a fervour, spunk and style to boot, Ananya Panday is a hoot! While she is officially two films old in the industry, 2019 began with a debut in SOTY 2 and ending it with Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Ananya had begun a consciously crafted fashionable journey even before her debut with just the right kind of versatility, bold beauty moments and enough quirkiness. Her fashion arsenal underlined the millennial's thriving vibe but also rendered her flawless and on point for every appearance. An extension to these sensibilities was her photoshoot for Elle India. A riot of colours, Ananya's edgy vibe is infectious and perky! A summery afternoon, lounging on a chair under the shade of trees, Ananya's pictures are a snooze breaker!

The photoshoot was styled by fashion stylist Malini Banerji, shot in Palermo, Italy with glam helmed by Deepa Verma. Here's a closer look. Ananya Panday Is Chic by Day and Ravishing by the Night All in the Blink of an Eye!

Ananya Panday - A Whole Lot of Pink Punk

Ananya took to a printed Moschino number with their famed skin-toned stockings and yellow pumps. Wavy textured hair, subtle glam featuring nude lips and delicately lined eyes completed her chill AF vibe. Ananya Panday Gets Her Monochrome Casual Style on Fleek in This Throwback Photoshoot!

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Khaali Peeli, an action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.