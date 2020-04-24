Ananya Panday Gets Her Monochrome Casual Style on Fleek in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Ananya Panday for Only (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday! The millennial stormed into the scene with the Class of 2019, courtesy SOTY 2. Even before her debut, Ananya had begun treading carefully and steadily on the fashion grounds. Whipping up a perfect style recipe for fashion lovers and critics alike, Ananya's effortless zest in any given style was an instant delight. She teamed up with fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. Together, the trio had us marvelling and taking notes from their fashionable musings. Ananya bagged the high street style brand Only and a resulting photoshoot was all kinds of wow! The brand that is known for its casual outfits that are easy to style in millennial hues and silhouettes chose the perfect millennial as Ananya. A throwback to a monochrome photoshoot for Only saw her enlist the styling precision of her go-to mavericks and pull off a casual on fleek style.

Sporting an edgy, rock n roll look with an oh-so-cool denim jacket in a versatile black colour, Ananya makes the casual a fashionable affair. Here's a closer look. Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look!

Ananya Panday - Monochrome Chic

A white tee from the brand was knotted and cropped. Black denim was accessorised with a bold black belt. Ananya layered her look with a cropped, fringe detailing denim jacket worth Rs. 4,999. What elevated the whole monochrome casual vibe were the textured wavy hair with centre-parting, pink lips and subtly shimmering eyes. Manicured pink painted nails, silver oxidized bangles completed the look. Ananya Panday's 'Kinda Classy, Kinda Crazy' Dress Gets a Thumbs Up from Us.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Khaali Peeli, an action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.