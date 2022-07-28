Ananya Panday is the Bollywood bae who is loved by all her fans, who find this Gen-Z diva an ultimate stylist. The 23-year-old star kid is all set to feature in Episode 4 for Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The duo will be seen together in the upcoming sports action drama Liger by Puri Jagannadh, which will release on the big screen on August 25, 2022. While Vijay Deverakonda will appear on the popular talk show for the first time, Ananya made her KWK debut in Season 6. As she appears for Karan Johar’s famed show, look at the beautiful outfits she wore for Koffee With Karan over the years.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, kicked off her acting career in 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Her performances earned her the Filmfare award for the Best female debut. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu actor, made his regional debut in 2011 through Nuvvila. While the pan-India movie Liger will mark the Bollywood debut for the South Indian hottie, Ananya will also make her Telugu debut through this movie. Both these actors have a fanbase for their young, energetic personalities that go over and above in radiating fresh talents. With that, let’s have a look at Ananya’s attire for KWK to date.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 With Vijay Deverakonda

She brings out her exuberant side through the radiant outfit by Alex Perry that makes her look hot-chic and elegant. The strapless green bodycon dress set a strong case for all the neon lovers that was styled with Christian Louboutin heels. The style quotient of the young actress will definitely amp up the evening like anything. She will share the couch with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Devarakonda. He looked dapper in a classic white shirt, and white blazer that was teamed with black pants. Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Thinks Ananya Panday Is Hitting on Vijay Deverakonda, Here’s Why (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday in KWK Season 7

Koffee With Karan Season 6 With Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria

Ananya made her first appearance a bit stylish by donning a blue on-sleeve gown by Monisha Jaising. Her vision in blue was made charismatic with the jewelled cuff on her single sleeve that looked perfect! Looks like she loves strapless gowns! The V-neck and the thigh-high slit cut flaunted her svelte figure in utmost fashion. The trio graced the couch for their movie Student of the Year 2.

Ananya Panday at KWK Season 6

Student of The Year 2 Cast at KWK Season 6

Ananya Panday has made her glamour speak for her throughout, and one can’t deny that her stunning looks are no less swoon-worthy and enchanting! The too-pretty-to-resist actress will surely steal hearts at the KWK Season 7 with her dazzling style and endearing smile.

