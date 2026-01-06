Actor Kartik Aaryan has found himself at the centre of social media debate following reports linking him to a young woman during his New Year 2026 holiday. The discussion began after the actor shared pictures from an undisclosed beach destination to mark the start of the year. Soon after, social media users claimed that similar visuals appeared on the Instagram account of a woman identified online as Karina, leading to speculation that both were at the same location. Kartik Aaryan Recreates Salman Khan’s Iconic ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’ Dance in ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’; Frustrated Netizens Ask ‘Is He Here To Destroy Every Song?’

Kartik Aaryan Is Vacationing in Goa - See Post

BUZZ: #KartikAaryan celebrating the New Year vacation with his new 18 year old Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/mhrqeFlRxa — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) January 5, 2026

Netizens Compare Kartik Aaryan to Leonardo DiCaprio

The conversation intensified when unverified claims surfaced online suggesting that the woman was 18 years old. Her exact age, however, has not been officially confirmed. Despite the lack of verification, the alleged age gap prompted criticism across platforms, with users demanding clarification. In the comments, some users compared the actor to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, using terms like “Indian Leonardo DiCaprio” and “Kartik DiCaprio” - references made purely in online commentary. The comparison to Leonardo Dicaprio is due to the Hollywood star's fetish for dating women much younger than him.

Netizen Reaction

Kartik Aaryan Stays Silent Amid Rumours

Adding to the speculation, several reports claimed that Kartik Aaryan and the woman unfollowed each other on social media amid the backlash. Neither of them has commented on the claims, and no confirmation has been made about the nature of their association. At present, all information circulating online remains speculative and based on social media observations rather than verified facts. 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri' Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Holiday Romance Begins with Love, Ends in Heartbreak (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan Focuses on Work

Despite the online buzz, Kartik Aaryan has not addressed the controversy publicly. On the professional front, he was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday and continues to stay busy with upcoming projects. For now, the matter remains confined to online speculation, with clarity expected only if an official statement is issued.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

