Bipasha Basu’s Salty Hair, Coconut Oil, Big Waves, Hot Sun All Express a Tropical State of Mind!

Bipasha Basu Holiday Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At a time when the B-town was still grappling with fashion and figuring out a style, Bipasha Basu had settled in with her innately sartorial style game. As a former supermodel who successfully veered her career towards acting, Bipasha pulls it all off with enviable aplomb. She is equally at ease in a saree as she is in a bikini or a dress. She loves her outfits to be versatile and gives them a worthy spin and edge as the occasion and mood demands. Having settled blissfully into matrimony with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha commemorates their anniversary each year with a sojourn. Bipasha Basu had recently taken to the gram to share a picture of her leisurely anniversary vacation in the Maldives with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Clad in a white wordy longline tee, Bipasha's beachy avatar has us longing for the sun, sand and waves.

As a style editor for the e-commerce website, The Label Life, a brainchild co-founded with Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan, Bipasha's distinct sensibilities are well reflected in the closely edited signature collections. Here is a closer look at Bipasha's style.

Bipasha Basu - A Topical State of Mind

A wordy tee of Salty Hair, Coconut Oil, Big Waves, Hot Sun was teamed with sun-kissed and wind kissed frizzy hair and subtle glam. The tee acted as a cover-up and we love how Bipasha kept it real and relevant. Karan Singh Grover Pens Loved-Up Post on Bipasha Basu's Birthday.

On the professional front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have wrapped up the shooting of the thriller film titled Aadat. The film is being produced by singer Mika Singh with Bipasha playing a tough cop with the London police while Karan is essaying the role of an NRI businessman.