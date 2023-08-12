While Sonali Bendre may be missing from the big-screen scenario, she will forever hold a special place in our hearts. The Sarfarosh beauty was once a favourite with critics and viewers alike. And we often wonder when did she disappear! But that's a topic for another day. Today, we will discuss and focus on her fashion shenanigans that were and will always be stunning. From beautiful drapes to pretty traditional suits, Bendre's choices will definitely strike a chord with one and all. Karisma Kapoor Shares Fun Anecdotes About Working With Sonali Bendre on Hum Saath Saath Hain.

From pretty ethnic designs to modern co-ord sets, Sonali Bendre's chic style statements have been wooing critics all over. Blessed with her tall frame, she can nail almost any design on the block and she does a fine job at it. With her stylish bob hair and oodles of charm, she makes even the most boring outfit look hot and happening. We have been following Sonali and her fashion journey for quite some time now and we can say, it's been a fascinating one. If you loved her as an actress there's no way you won't appreciate the fashion icon that she is. On that note, let's check out some of her most stylish avatars to date. India's Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre Reveals She Is a Scared Dancer, but Always Wanted to Learn!

White Dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Always a Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Go Green!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Impeccably Stylish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Icy Blue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Always a Poser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Falling in love with her all over again, right?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).