Mumbai, November 16: Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been crowned the winner of the reality television show‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’. The first season of the show was hosted by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Reacting to their win, Rubina and Abhinav, jointly said in a statement, “'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating. Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. We want to thank COLORS and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance".

They further mentioned, "And to the audience, thank you for pampering us like we’re your own family. If there’s one thing we hope our journey reminds people of, it’s this: Love is not about being flawless. It is about choosing each other over everything else, even on the days it feels hardest". For those who have followed them over the years, Rubina and Abhinav returning to television as a jodi felt like a full-circle moment, while revealing an unseen side to them. In her trademark sass, Rubina joked that “engineers mein sabse poor quality ka romance hota hai”, taking a playful dig at her husband. But episode after episode, the audience watched Abhinav consistently and adorably disprove her with his thoughtful gestures. Including a birthday bag he bought her during a tough financial phase, a moment that made the viewers collectively go “aww". With their chemistry, honesty, humour, and heart all aligning, the Pati-Patni duo aced the final hurdles, lifting the trophy. ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’: Vivian Dsena Reveals Rubina Dilaik Used To Scream on ‘Shakti’ Sets, Leaving Rubina Caught Between Reel and Real Husbands (Watch Video).

Throughout the season, the show made its way into the houses of audiences, with a can’t-stop-watching rollercoaster of masti, mayhem, and marriage magic. Seven celebrity jodis opened the doors to their hearts and homes, taking on challenges that highlighted the real, ridiculous and romantic push-and-pull of sharing a life with your forever person. Ultimately culminating in a big fat Indian wedding like grand finale. The jodis decked up as dulha-dulhan, ready to renew their vows in a spectacular milan of emotions and vidai of egos, leaving the audience with goosebumps and moist eyes. Avika Gor To Marry Fiance Milind Chandwani on September 30; Wedding To Be Televised on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’.

The show ran for 3 months featuring fiery competition, surprising twists, emotional breakthroughs, and whole lot of dhamaal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla earned the title, proving that compatibility is not about having things in common, but about completing each other. The show aired on Colors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).