Dia Mirza Is Radiating Some Golden Glow and Oodles of Happiness in a Lust-Worthy Nikita Mhaisalkar Maxi Dress!

Dia Mirza in Nikita Mhaisalkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An underrated style cynosure, Dia Mirza rarely locks horns with the fashion police. Impeccable and flawless are the thriving attributes of her cool fashion and beauty game. The former beauty queen and doe-eyed beauty is also an environmentalist whose conscious sensibilities are always inspiring. Over the years, Dia has carefully crafted a fashion arsenal with her go-to fashion stylist Theia Teckchandaney that features indi affordable brands as well as luxe international ones too. Dia makes it a point to keep it simple, subtle and relevant but also sartorial and stunning.

Dia Mirza's Instagram features posts that channel her love for the summers. A recent style offering lends us wardrobe inspirations and here is a closer look.

Dia Mirza - Dressy Vibes

A gold pleated dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar from her Spring Summer 2020 Savannah collection was teamed with a necklace, open-toed tan brown sandals, wavy hair and subtle glam. When Dia Mirza Took to Refusing Plastic Bags Movement With a Whole Lot of Sustainable Fashionable From the House of Masaba!

On the professional front, Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.