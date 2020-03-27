When Dia Mirza Took to Refusing Plastic Bags Movement With a Whole Lot of Sustainable Fashionable From the House of Masaba!

Dia Mirza in House of Masaba (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dia Mirza is a woman with quite a few reckoning virtues! The model-turned-actress, Dia Mirza, has traversed a long way from being a former beauty queen. This doe-eyed girl continues to astound us with her remarkable fashion game. An environmentalist whose conscious sensibilities are always inspiring, Dia has carefully curated a fashion arsenal with her go-to fashion stylist Theia Teckchandaney. Her exceptional style play is outlined by a sartorial choice of ethnic, neo-ethnic and classy western ensembles that has on numerous occasions, astounded us! Dia Mirza promoted Masaba Gupta's latest collection and chose to drive home a poignant point with fashion. She gave conceptual fashion a worthy spin with Masaba Gupta's latest creation from her line, I Will Wear Out Plastic. The temple swan printed one-shoulder crepe set featuring a tunic and palazzos featured an eco-friendly bag attached with a zipper to the sleeve transforming into a mini handbag with fabric handles.

Not a trend hound but quite the opposite, Dia relies on her innate sensibilities to blend in equal parts of comfort and an understated elegance all whilst being relevant and amongst the impressionable stunners of B-town. Here is a closer look at her compelling and poignant style. Thrifty Style: Dia Mirza Swirls, Twirls and Whirls in a Global Desi Ensemble!

Dia Mirza - Fashion, Make It Sustainable

The temple swan printed one-shoulder crepe set featuring a tunic and palazzos worth Rs 18,000 featured an eco-friendly bag attached with a zipper to the sleeve transforming into a mini handbag with fabric handles. Earrings from Azotiique and a high ponytail upped her look. We love how Dia added a pop of colour to the printed affair with her red pumps. She completed the look with a self-done subtle makeup. Thrifty Style: Be a High-Flying Diva Like Dia Mirza in Just Rs 4,499!

On the professional front, Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.