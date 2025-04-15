Nadaaniyan, the romantic comedy film marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Gen-Z rom-com, directed by Shauna Gautam, starred Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. Ever since its release on Netflix on March 7, 2025, the movie has been a subject of intense scrutiny, drawing negative responses on social media. The performances of the lead actors were specifically criticised, leading to heavy backlash. However, several members of the film fraternity, including Sonu Sood, came out in support of the young actors. Now, in an interview, Ibrahim Ali Khan's grandmother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore has reacted to his performance in Nadaaniyan. ‘Be Kind to Debutants in the Film Fraternity’: Sonu Sood Drops Cryptic Post Amid Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Trolling for ‘Nadaaniyan’.

Sharmila Tagore on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Performance in ‘Nadaaniyan’

In a recent interview with Times Now, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was asked to review her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, Nadaaniyan. She said, "Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn't really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good. "

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Latest Insta Post

Sharmila Tagore went on to praise her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan for her dedication and hard work and said, "Sara is a good actress. she works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. Shell also achieve that." Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan also starred Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharmila Tagore recently made her comeback to Bengali cinema with Puratawn. The movie which released in the theatres on April 11 marked the legendary actress' return to Bengali cinema after 14 years.

