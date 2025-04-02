Hyderabad, April 2: Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza has opposed the proposed development of IT parks on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad, saying development at the cost of biodiversity is destruction. The goodwill ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) took to 'X' on Wednesday to back the ongoing protest by students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) for protecting Kancha forest.

The Telangana government has proposed to auction the land for the IT parks' development. "Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. 'Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad," posted Dia Mirza, who was born in Hyderabad. HCU Issue: Actress Rashmi Gautham Urges Govt To Keep Birds and Animals in Mind While Making Decisions.

Actress Renu Desai also appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to save the forest for the sake of future generations. She released a video, urging the Chief Minister to drop the plans for proposed IT parks. "Yes, development is 100 per cent necessary. There is no doubt. We need IT parks, skyscrapers and buildings, but please see if there is a possibility to spare these 400 acres. We need oxygen, we need trees, we need ecosystem around us. I am begging you as a citizen of your state," she said.

The actress said that the state has thousands of acres of barren land that can be used for the development of IT parks. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also came out in support of the ongoing movement to protect the forest. "This is unacceptable," he posted on 'X' and urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action and get this destruction stopped in Telangana. Students of the HCU, green activists and opposition parties have been protesting against the government's move to clear the forested land and auction it to private companies for IT parks. KTR Slams Congress Govt over HCU Land Row, Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence.

Several bulldozers and earthmovers were deployed by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIDC) since Sunday to remove the trees and rocks. A group of students tried to obstruct the work, leading to their arrest. Barring two protestors, others were later released by the police. Student groups, environmentalists and opposition parties have accused the government of destroying forested land, which is said to be home to several species of animals and birds and houses trees, mushroom rocks and two ponds.

The state government, however, has defended its plan to develop IT parks on the land, saying it was trying to create jobs for youth for their future. The government also clarified that it has not taken even an inch of the land belonging to the university. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told a news conference on Tuesday evening that the land belonged to the government and it was using it for providing employment to youth. He also gave an assurance that the government will protect biodiversity on the HCU campus.

