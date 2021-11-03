While Diwali is just a day away, ladies are never really content with their wardrobe, right? The festival of lights is always a good reason to deck up in style and put your best fashion foot forward. While there are tons of ethnic choices to choose from, our hearts still long for that one right outfit that will instantly grab everyone's eyeballs. It can be a sharara that's quite a rage these days or simply a sequinned saree, that's equally popular. Diwali 2021 Cleaning Tips: 4 Ways To Use OxiCleanTM Versatile Stain Remover To Clean Your Home This Deepavali.

Speaking of sequinned saree, Manish Malhotra should be credited for making it so popular with the ladies. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria and Malaika Arora, B-town beauties have strutted in style wearing his iconic blingy sarees and their love for the same has prompted us to own a couple of pieces in our personal wardrobe. Monochrome and dual-tone sequinned sarees are extremely in vogue these days and we suggest you start hunting for these pieces online. And just in case you need a helping hand, we have some styles and pictures that you can seek inspiration from.

Rakul Preet Singh's Pink and White Saree

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's Sultry Grey Saree

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor's Classic Black Saree

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy's Nude Coloured Saree

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's Dual-Toned Saree

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Lilac Saree

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Peach Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, what are you waiting for? Pick the right blingy outfit and get ready to slay this festive season.

