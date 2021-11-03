New Delhi, November 3: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his cabinet ministers, will perform Diwali puja 2021 at the national capital's Thyagaraj Sports Complex on November 4. The Delhi government has created a replica of "Ayodhya Ram Mandir" at the stadium as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali'. The structure is 30 feet high and 80 feet wide replica of the Ram Temple. Kejriwal will perform puja on Diwali 2021 from 7 pm on November 4.

The Delhi CM, in an online press briefing on Wednesday, said, "We will be celebrating Diwali tomorrow. I will be participating in the rituals with my cabinet ministers, and the event will be broadcast live on several TV channels." 'Dilli Ki Diwali' Celebrations 2021: Delhi Govt Building Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at Thyagaraj Sports Complex (See Pics).

Images Of Replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple:

Delhi government building a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple at Thyagaraj Sports Complex as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations. CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali puja here on November 4 pic.twitter.com/X8B5lqhUHX — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Diwali Puja At Thyagraj Stadium Date And Time: The puja rituals will begin at 7 pm. Kejriwal and his ministers will perform the puja. The puja will be held inside the replica of the Ram temple. After the puja, the structure will be dismantled.

Where to watch the Diwali Puja performed at Thyagraj Stadium: The event will be covered by news channels. People can even catch the live streaming of the event on the official youtube channel of the Delhi Government and the Aam Aadmi Party. Diwali 2021: Shoppers Throng to Sarojini Nagar Market In Delhi Ahead of The Festival of Lights (See Pics).

An orange-roofed, temporary temple is nearing completion at Thyagaraj Stadium, in time for the Delhi government's Diwali celebrations this year. A raised platform on the ground is also being constructed. This platform will be used for seating and conducting other ceremonies, which will include Ganesh Vandana by Geeta Chandran and her troupe, Diwali Maha Puja by the priests of Jhandewalan temple, reported CNN News18. Notably, the total height of the stage, including the lights, will be around 60 feet.

