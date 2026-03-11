The long-standing mystery surrounding the title of "Icon Star" Allu Arjun’s next major project with blockbuster director Atlee is nearing its end. The makers of the tentatively titled AA22xA6 are reportedly preparing to unveil the official title and a first-look teaser on April 8, 2026, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday. ‘AA22xA6′: ’Katchi Sera’ Fame Sai Abhyankkar CONFIRMS Providing Music for Atlee-Arjun’s Upcoming Magnum Opus.

The film, produced by Sun Pictures, marks the first collaboration between the Pushpa star and the director behind the global hit Jawan. This partnership has generated immense buzz across Indian cinema, as it unites two of the industry's most successful commercial forces.

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Industry sources indicate that the announcement will be far more than a simple social media post. The team is expected to release a high-budget video asset that provides a window into the film's massive scale and futuristic themes.

According to a report by Variety India, the production has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology to ensure the reveal matches the film's ambitious scope. The report notes:

“The title announcement video is expected to offer the first glimpse into Atlee's ambitious cinematic world — a large-scale, VFX-heavy spectacle set in a parallel universe, further elevating anticipation around the film.”

The source further added to Variety that the visuals are intended to "blow everyone's mind," showcasing Allu Arjun in multiple avatars that have never been seen before in his career.

A Massive Sci-Fi Spectacle

While plot details remain under wraps, the project is described as a "pan-world" sci-fi actioner. Reports suggest Allu Arjun may be taking on a challenging quadruple role, portraying four different generations of the same family.

The film’s technical credentials are equally impressive. The crew has reportedly collaborated with top-tier international VFX studios in Los Angeles firms that have worked on Hollywood franchises like Iron Man and Transformers to create a "parallel universe" setting.

Star-Studded Ensemble and Production Status

The film features an expansive cast, headlined by Deepika Padukone, who joins Allu Arjun on screen for the first time. The ensemble also reportedly includes Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur.

With a rumoured budget exceeding 800 crore, AA22xA6 is positioned as one of the most expensive productions in Indian history. Filming is currently underway in Mumbai, with a projected wrap date in late 2026 and a theatrical release targeted for 2027. Anirudh Ravichander REACTS to Marriage-Related Question Amid Kavya Maran Dating Rumours; His Response Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The timing of the title reveal is strategic, capitalising on the massive momentum Allu Arjun has maintained following the record-breaking success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. For fans, the April 8 announcement will serve as the official beginning of what the makers are calling a "landmark cinematic event."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).