Hina Khan sure knows how to brighten up our social media feed. The TV beauty who's carefully exploring various avenues including OTT and Bollywood is also amongst the stunners who managed to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes film festival. The actress has a certain fascination for sun and her recent trips to the Maldives and now Nashik are proof of that. She likes soaking in all the sunshine and there's no one who makes the most of it. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her recent trip to vineyards in Nashik. She was dressed in a pretty white lace midi dress and she added a hat and a pair of shades as her accessories. Pink matt lips, well-defined brows and contoured cheeks elevated her look further. Hina Khan's #ootd has certainly grabbed our eyeballs and we are looking for a similar outfit to pick for our next brunch outing. Hina Khan Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in Her Polka Dot Bikini Paired With A Breezy Shrug!

Check Out Her Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan is yet to explore the OTT space and join the list of actors who are exploring it already. That's definitely a thing she wants to strike this year. "I want to explore the digital space. I also want to do some really good art films that are realistic. I want to work very hard," she had said in her last interaction with Indian Express. Well, we certainly hope that the announcement comes in very soon.

