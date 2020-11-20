For the ones who aren't keen on loud colours, monochrome fashion is their safe way out. An iconic combination of black and white, monochrome outfits are always a hit among the fashion connoisseurs. On days when you don't feel like dressing up too much, black and white outfits are perfect to lift up your mood with no extra efforts needed whatsoever. Now for the ones who understand our obsession with these outfits, let stunners Hina Khan and Mouni Roy help you change your opinion. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora - Who Nailed this Signature Manish Malhotra Saree Better? (Vote Now).

Hina Khan's latest Instagram upload sees her decked up in black and white Swapnil Shinde design and yes, that looks extremely elegant on her. The outfit when paired with contrast earrings looks more appealing and easy on your eyes at the same time. A flowy silhouette in a safe colour palette, Hina's choice gets a big thumbs up from us.

Mouni Roy and Hina Khan

Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan and Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Mouni, the Naagin actress looked millennial chic in her black and white (kinda) outfit from Bloomingdale Middle East. Mouni effortlessly nailed her princessy gown while setting serving me major fashion goals for her admirers to follow. A classic attempt that has our nod of approval. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Ask us to pick a winner amongst them and we'd start scratching our heads. But what about y'all? Do you think Mouni's monochrome outfit was better than Hina or is it the other way around? Do let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply choosing the desired option from the box below.

