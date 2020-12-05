Hina Khan is adding her own charm to the Maldives, as she is having a blast holidaying at the beachy locale. No, really, the 33-year-old actress has been sharing pictures from her vacation and we literally wanna pack our bags and join her. The actress is on the island with her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Well, it was a while ago, when the babe had shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a pink bikini and here she is slaying it again in another bikini. This time, the seductress has opted for a dark blue bikini and we feel it's an apt choice. Hina Khan Soaks the Maldivian Sun As She Relaxes on the Beach in a Lavender Bikini (View Pic).

Hina in the picture can be seen wearing a polka dot bikini which she has paired with a breezy shrug. And of course, to avoid the harsh sun, the diva has also worn a huge hat and sunglasses. All in all, the TV actress looks tempting in the pic and is soaking in all the Vitamin D. Not to miss, how her bikini and the backdrop blends in so well with each other. Indeed, when it comes to fashion, we all know that no one can match up to Hina. Nothing Much Just Hina Khan Looking Like a Bombshell in Her Bikini Picture from Maldives.

Check Out Hina Khan's Pic Below:

It was after appearing on Bigg Boss, Hina Khan's image changed from a coy girl to someone who is badass as well as super stylish. Since then, she just loves to put up her sexy photos on display that speaks how fashion plays a major role in her life. Trust us, there is nothing style-wise that Hina can't carry. A true inspiration. Stay tuned!

