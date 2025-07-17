Ilona Maher made a sensational entrance at the ESPY Awards 2025, wearing a daring black cut-out dress that left little to the imagination. The bold gown featured strategic panels and criss-cross fabric over the chest and abdomen, with a plunging skirt and exposed sides that highlighted her toned, tanned physique. Maher complemented the look with her dark hair slicked into an updo, minimal jewellery, and a striking dark red lip, emphasising the dress’s dramatic flair. Netizens online praised Ilona Maher's ESPY Awards 2025 look, with one tweet reading, "Ilona Maher absolutely SLAYED in that daring black cut-out dress last night at the ESPYs! Such a bold and confident look, totally owning the red carpet! 🔥 #ESPYAwards #IlonaMaher." Another comment read, "Can we talk about how stunning Ilona Maher looked in that daring dress? The cut-out design was perfection, and she carried it with so much grace. A true fashion icon in the making! #BoldAndBeautiful."

Ilona Maher Wears Daring Dress to ESPY Awards 2025

Ilona Maher Shares The Video Capturing The Winning Moment!

Ilona Maher Is The Best Breakthrough Athlete Winner

As an Olympic bronze medalist and winner of the Best Breakthrough Athlete of the year, Maher not only captivated on the red carpet but also took home the award, cementing her status as a rising star in the sports world. Her fearless fashion choice aligns with her advocacy for body positivity and her confident public persona, which has won her admiration well beyond the rugby field.

