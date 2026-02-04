Margot Robbie continued her high-fashion streak at the Paris premiere of Wuthering Heights on February 2, 2026, stepping onto the red carpet in a show-stopping 100-carat diamond display. The appearance comes just days after the actress ignited a global debate over cultural heritage and colonial-era "looted" jewells during the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Margot Robbie Reveals Sweet Valentine’s Day 2026 Gifts for Jacob Elordi, From Flowers and Poetry to Custom Signet Rings on Wuthering Heights Set.

Margot Robbie’s 100-Carat Paris Look

For the Parisian screening at Le Grand Rex, Robbie embraced the "Gothic romance" theme of the Emerald Fennell-directed adaptation. She wore a custom Chanel Couture gown featuring a structured burgundy velvet corset and a dramatic white silk underskirt. However, it was her choice of jewellery that commanded the most attention. Robbie wore a custom Lorraine Schwartz choker set on a red velvet band, boasting approximately 85 carats of champagne diamonds and a massive pear-shaped drop. She paired the necklace with a matching 15-carat diamond ring, bringing the total weight of her ensemble to 100 carats.

The 'Taj Mahal' Necklace Backlash

The lavish Paris look follows a wave of criticism from the Los Angeles premiere on January 28, where Robbie wore the historic "Taj Mahal" diamond necklace. The heart-shaped Mughal-era gem, once gifted by Emperor Jahangir to Empress Nur Jahan, was famously bought by Richard Burton for Elizabeth Taylor in 1972 and later acquired by Cartier for USD 8.8 million. While Robbie described the piece as having an "incredible romantic history" linked to Taylor, South Asian netizens were quick to point out the erasure of its Indian origins. The diamond bears a Persian inscription with Nur Jahan’s name and the date 1627-28 AD. Margot Robbie Stuns in Sheer Nude Backless Armani Privé Gown at ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Premiere Red Carpet (View Pics)

Netizens React: ‘Stolen Heritage’

The choice to wear the Mughal heirloom without acknowledging its Eastern roots sparked a firestorm on social media, with many calling for the repatriation of such artifacts. On Erasure, "Calling it 'the Elizabeth Taylor necklace' is peak colonial amnesia," one user wrote on X. "It’s a 400-year-old Mughal treasure that was taken from India." On Representation, "It's sickening to see royal jewels treated as mere accessories while the history of the people they were taken from is ignored," commented a descendant of the Mughal line on Instagram. Others used the moment to demand action, with one viral post stating, "Give us our jewels back. Stop 'museumifying' our history as your own." ‘Barbie’ Actress Margot Robbie Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Tom Ackerley – Reports.

About 'Wuthering Heights'

Wuthering Heights, which stars Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Produced by Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, the film reimagines Emily Bronte’s classic novel with a modern, provocative lens. The film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on February 13, 2026 just in time for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

