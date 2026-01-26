Australian sports presenter Grace Hayden has gained widespread praise after sharing a cross-cultural tribute to mark both Republic Day in India and Australia Day on January 26. The 23-year-old broadcaster, who is currently fronting the Indian television coverage for the Australian Open 2026, took to social media to celebrate the occasion in a traditional Indian saree. The gesture has resonated strongly with fans in both nations, highlighting the unique "double celebration" that the date represents for the two Commonwealth countries. New BFFs in Town! Sara Tendulkar Enjoys a Scenic Ride With Australian Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Grace, Watch Viral Video.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Hayden posted pics of her draped in saree. "Happy Republic Day India and Happy Australia Day!" she shared with her followers. Fans were quick to respond, with many praising her respect for Indian traditions and her recent efforts to speak Hindi, a skill she has been refining during her frequent stints working in the subcontinent.

Happy Republic Day and Happy Australia Day pic.twitter.com/fcY44O3PpN — Gracie Hayden (@Graciehayden02) January 26, 2026

Grace Hayden, daughter of legendary Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden, has rapidly established herself as a prominent figure in sports broadcasting. While she initially followed her father's footsteps into the world of cricket, becoming a familiar face during the Indian Premier League (IPL), she has recently diversified her portfolio.

She is currently serving as a lead anchor for Sony Sports Network’s coverage of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Her role on the show Extraaa Serve has introduced her to an even wider audience.

The Hayden Legacy in India

The connection between the Hayden family and India is deep-rooted. Matthew Hayden remains one of the most popular international cricketers in the country, largely due to his successful tenure with the Chennai Super Kings. Grace has frequently spoken about how this legacy helped foster her own love for the country. She recently noted that she feels "really lucky" to have a great connection with the people of India through food, culture, and sport.

