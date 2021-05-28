Every girl wishes to look beautiful on her wedding day. And when it comes to bridal outfit ideas, they always like to follow their favourite Bollywood actresses. Whether it's on or off-screen, our Bollywood always looks gorgeous in bridal attires. Thus, when it comes to choosing the perfect wedding day outfit, several brides-to-be's look forward towards Bollywood actresses for bridal wear fashion inspiration. As we all know a wedding is considered to be the most precious and happiest moment of any girl's life; thus, it involves a lot of planning to choose the best outfit.

A girl becomes the cynosure of all the eyes when the wedding day arrives. And the best way to look breathtakingly beautiful on D-day is to wear a stunning designer bridal outfit, custom jewelleries, and perfect makeup. However, if your wedding day is almost knocking at the door and you are still confused about what to wear on the most special day of your life then you must take bridal wear fashion inspiration from real-life weddings of Bollywood actresses. Donning bridal fineries, our Bollywood divas have made sensational brides in real life. Here's a list of Bollywood actresses who looked breathtakingly beautiful on their wedding day.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in November 2018. Deepika's designer wedding saree was bought from a shop in Bengaluru and it was gifted by the actress's mother as per the Konkani tradition. The actress looked beautiful in the bright red and gold saree.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Anuska Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Anushka ditched the basic red lehenga and wore a custom-made blush pink embroidered lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra got hitched with American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The gorgeous actress looked dreamy in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee's red bridal lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VenueMonk (@venuemonk)

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018. For her wedding day, she wore a traditional red and gold lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her bridal avatar.

Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BY ELORA (@byelora)

The bong beauty, Bipasha Basu tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. As a Bengali bride, Bipasha opted for a red and white combination lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She looked ethereal in the same.

Now, we hope you will able to choose the perfect outfit for your wedding day after looking at the real-life wedding outfits of the Bollywood actresses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).