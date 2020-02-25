Ivanka Trump Looks Regal in an Anita Dongre White Fusion Sherwani on Day 2 of Her India Visit

Ivanaka Trump In India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Trumps are in India and both the classy women aka US' First Lady Melania Trump along with senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump have been giving us real fashion goals with a desi tadka. For day 2 of their visit, on February 25, Ivanka chose to wear an elegant Anita Dongre piece while she was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The white ensemble is a perfect combination of classic and chic with a desi touch. Ivanka arrived at the venue with her husband Jared Kushner ahead of the ceremonial reception of US President Donald Trump. Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit Rajghat, Write Message on 'Vision of The Great Mahatma Gandhi' in Visitors' Book, Plant Tree; View Pics.

However, all eyes were at Ivanka who looked like a vision in a pure silk sherwani, in full sleeves. The fusion Suruhi Sherwani is said to have been handwoven by weavers from West Bengal. Anita Dongre shared a picture of Ivanka in the handwoven Murshidabad silk sherwani at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Instagram with a caption that read: "@ivankatrump looks lovely in our classic handwoven Suruhi Sherwani."

The product description of the regal Anita Dongre design read: "The classic sherwani is reimagined in pure silk for the modern woman. Handwoven by master weavers in West Bengal, our timelessly feminine silhouette comes topped with our signature elephant logo buttons." Ivanka paired the Sherwani with straight-fit pants, white pointed heels and kept her hair poker straight with middle partition.

Check Out Ivanka's Indo-Western Fusion Ensemble:

Yesterday, the First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband President Donald Trump on his first official visit to India wearing an ensemble that had a classic Indian touch. Her full-sleeved wide-legged white jumpsuit from Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre, had a knotted Banrasee belt in deep green made of green silk and gold metallic thread.