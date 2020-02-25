Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit Rajghat, Write Message on 'Vision of The Great Mahatma Gandhi' in Visitors' Book, Plant Tree; View Pics

US President Donald Trump leaves message in visitor's book at Rajghat (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 25: After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump signed in the visitor's book. According to an ANI tweet, the US President's message in the visitor's book read "The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - The vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi. This is a tremendous honour!"

US President and Melania Trump also planted a tree at Rajghat. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi received Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Check ANI tweet of Trump's message in visitor's book:

Delhi: US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat, 'The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India - The vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi. This is a tremendous honor!' pic.twitter.com/Rr7dU7m44z — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

View pictures of Trump and Melania planting tree at Rajghat:

Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump plant a tree at Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/4llGqhmxXV — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

At Hyderabad House in the national capital, restricted and delegation-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President is scheduled to take place. It will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and the press statement by both the leaders.

On Monday, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on roads which people can avoid due to heavy traffic due to Trump's visit. According to an ANI tweet, from forenoon till around 4 pm, traffic is likely to remain heavy in the areas of Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi.