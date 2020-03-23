Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: All of Her Feisty and Fabulous Pantsuit Moments That Spell Business but Make It Fashion!

Kangana Ranaut Birthday Fashion Feature (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, the newsmaker of our times whose unapologetic, unerring statements, an unabashed on-screen exuberance, a sassy demeanour and an always chic style play have charmed us endlessly, is one hell of a diva ro reckon with! When she is not astounding the audiences and critics alike with her stellar performances, the diva is seen engaging the fashion lovers and police alike by sprucing up the style vines. Her tryst with fashion is a far cry from that of her contemporaries. She has found her solace in the styling sensibilities of Ami Patel. Born in Bhambla, a small town in Himachal Pradesh on March 23, 1986, Kangana turns 34 today. Ms Ranaut’s cinematic innings began with the bereaved and intense role of Simran in the Anurag Basu’s Gangster and she followed it up with stellar performances in movies like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Return, Kangana has clinched three National Awards. Synonymous with her on-screen demeanour is her personal sense of style that has also undergone a major metamorphosis. The Queen of Quirk rarely misses a chance to engage and pull us into the fold with her sartorial shenanigans. Add to this, her penchant to pull off the trickiest of style with enviable aplomb and we have a fabulous fashion arsenal. Kangana Ranaut has snowballed the pantsuit into a powerful avalanche of colours, drama, nonconformity, surprise and playfulness.

Not a trend hound, but someone who kickstarts trends (a classic example being when she paired her Birkin with a kasavu saree and brogues as one of her cool travel looks), Kangana's pantsuit moments are an equal delight. Ahead, we have rounded up styles that reaffirm our beliefs that she is the quintessential Queen of high-street and couture! Thrifty Style: Kangana Ranaut's Breezy Airport Style Is A Steal!

Kangana teamed a blue striped oversized blazer with a pair of voluminous striped pants in pale beige from Two Point Two Studio by Anvita Sharma. Chic white stilettos from Dior, earrings from Viange Vintage, a sleek hairdo coupled with a subtle makeup completed her glam.

Kangana Ranaut teamed a pantsuit from Erdem x H&M collaboration. Bright red stilettos, minimal makeup of nude eyes, blushed cheeks and soft pink lips, a sleek updo.

A pink striped pantsuit from Two Point Two Studio was teamed with white heels, wavy hair and subtle glam.

A Burberry printed pantsuit with a white tank top underneath was teamed with nude pumps, wavy hair and subtle glam. Yo or Hell No? Kangana Ranaut in Anamika Khanna for Panga Promotions.

A yellow-green striped pantsuit from Alexis was complemented with white pumps, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

The Cannes International Film Festival 2019 saw Kangana pull the plug with a black embellished Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit with a plunging corset. Slick pseudo wet pulled back hair, dramatic dark eyes and nude lips completed her look.

A nude brown grid printed pantsuit by Ralph Lauren was complemented with nude pumps, statement earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam. Kangana Ranaut, the Desi Frida Kahlo for Panga Promotions!

Fierce, feminine and chic Acing power dressing and infusing glamour in it, Kangana and her penchant to pull off crisp looks with a dash of chic is why we love her endlessly! Here's wishing the diva a fabulous and fantastic birthday!