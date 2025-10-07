Pakistani band Khudgharz paid a moving tribute to late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg during their recent concert in Karachi. The band performed his popular song Ya Ali from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja. Their soulful performance touched the hearts of fans across borders, celebrating the universal language of music. Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore Confirmed As Drowning, Assam Police Arrest His Manager and Festival Organiser – Here Are the Details.

Khudgharz Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Karachi – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khudgharz (@khudgharzofficial)

Khudgharz Honours Zubeen Garg

Sharing the moment on Instagram, the band wrote, “From Karachi with love, Zubeen Garg, you’ll always remain a part of our playlists. Thank you.” The post quickly went viral, drawing emotional reactions from fans in India and Pakistan. One user commented, “This shows that art has no boundaries!” Another wrote, “I wish he knew how loved he was. He is not only celebrated in his motherland but also elsewhere. Truly a legend.” Fans also remembered Zubeen’s kind nature, with one user noting, “Thank you for showing love for our beloved Zubeen Garg. He never followed any religion and worked for humanity, for people, for animals, and for the environment.”

Zubeen Garg’s Family Seeks Justice

Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise had left the music industry and his admirers in deep shock. Recently, his wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palme Borthakur demanded answers about the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death. Garima wrote on Facebook, “...we will be together again, very soon Goldie. But now, very soon, I/we all want to know the reason why you went away physically from us… Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer...” Palme added, “You will again call me ‘Momon’ when we meet on the other side… now we have only one goal—to ensure justice for you.” She also urged fans to support the family emotionally and help them find the truth behind Zubeen’s passing. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Members of Assam Association in Singapore.

Arrests Made in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Following growing concern, authorities have made multiple arrests, including the singer’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. The late Zubeen Garg continues to be celebrated not only for his remarkable voice but also for the unity and love his music still inspires across borders.

