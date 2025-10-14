Filmmaker and actress Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most talented female stars in the country. With performances in Queen, Manikarnika, Gangster, and Life in a... Metro, her versatility is widely admired. She is currently busy with her duties as a Member of Parliament. Known for expressing her thoughts and opinions without mincing words, Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her success in Bollywood and compared her journey to that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress said she had a far more challenging journey than SRK, coming from a small village in Himachal Pradesh. Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire Club, Becomes World’s Richest Actor With Unmatched Grit and Unshakable Confidence.

Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself to Shah Rukh Khan

Talking at an event in Delhi last week, Kangana Ranaut reflected on her acting journey and said that her struggles have been greater in comparison to other actors. She said, "Why did I get so much success? There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got so much success in the mainstream. You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated. I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of - Bhamla."

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

She added, "Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it's because I am brutally honest, not just with people but myself too."

Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood Journey

Hailing from Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut moved to Mumbai as a teenager to pursue acting. She made her debut at the age of 17 in Anurag Basu’s Gangster, also featuring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. She later went on to star in films like Fashion, Raaz 2, and Tanu Weds Manu, cementing her place as one of the leading female stars in the country. Over the years, she has won four National Awards, and now, at 39, she has shifted her focus toward politics, contributing to nation-building as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Kangana Ranaut Speaks on the Importance of Khadi in Indian Culture.

Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in her directorial debut Emergency, where she essayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie was based on the period of emergency from 1975-1977. She next has a Tamil psychological thriller with R Madhavan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his next, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller will also star Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma among others in key roles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).