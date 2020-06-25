Karisma Kapoor! While she regaled us in the 90s with her stellar performances and exceptional dancing skills, she underwent a magnanimous metamorphosis and continues to be relevant. As one of the few actresses of her time to have evolved, retained and curated a poignant fashion game, Karisma Kapoor rightfully belongs to the rare niche of stunners from Bollywood's sartorial club. Karisma has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame with occasional experimentation within the same realm. With a matured take on the style, Karisma never falters from owning up daring silhouettes, unusual fabrics and flattering cuts. Her signature style features well-tailored dresses, slouchy and oversized outfits, skirts, sarees and neo ethnic ensembles. This signature style underlined by pink or red lips and wavy or sleek hair with subtle glam is how she pulls it all off with understated aplomb. Karisma has described her own style as classic chic. She turns a year older today. While we are always glued to her fashionable tidings, we deep-dived into her Instagram profile of 5.6 million followers to curate some of her cleverly crafted fashion moments.

Karisma Kapoor dabbles in high-street styles and luxury as the mood demands. Ahead, we rounded out some of her recent but resplendent ethnic moments to boot for her splendid sensibilities. When Karisma Kapoor Sauntered In, Working Off an Oversized Shirt by Masaba Gupta and Reinforcing Slouchy Fashion!

Karisma flaunted a yellow Payal Khandwala creation with a potli bag by SG Collection, jewellery by Amrapali and Khanna. Pulled back hair and subtle makeup upped her vibe.

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding reception saw Karisma don an intricately embroidered Manish Malhotra creation featuring a long Anarkali kurta - skirt was teamed with earrings, an updo and minimal makeup.

For Dance Dance Junior Superfinale, Karisma stunned in a red Anamika Khanna ensemble with jewellery by Gehna, a half updo, red lips and subtle glam.

Out and about in Kolkata, Karisma took to flaunting an Ekaya Banaras ensemble with jewellery by Azotiique. A braided half updo, subtle glowy glam completed her look. Karisma Kapoor Is All Praises For Mentalhood Child Actors, Says 'They Are Such Amazing Actors and So Natural'.

A Payal Khandwala ensemble was teamed with jewellery by Mahesh Notandass. Red lips and a textured low ponytail completed her look.

A Satya Pau houndstooth printed saree was teamed with a tan brown overcoat, waist belt, gold earrings, pulled back hair and subtle glam.

Karisma sparked off vintage vibes in an ivory and gold saree by Good Earth. A choker, braided hairdo, defined eyes and red lips completed her look. Karisma Kapoor Oozes Chic Subtlety in a Monochrome Look for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor and her ladylike choices bear an impeccable finesse, further upended by grace, poise and polish. Here's wishing Karisma Kapoor a fantastic birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

