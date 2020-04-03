Karisma Kapoor Is All Praises For Mentalhood Child Actors, Says 'They Are Such Amazing Actors and So Natural' (Watch Video)

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Karisma Kapoor's first digital outing, Mentalhood, has been lauded by the masses. With both a funny take on mothers and their busy lives with kids, followed by the real day-to-day problems that take place in the lives of high-school kids and teenagers. The ALTBalaji and Zee5 web series, starring Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome, successfully struck the right chord with the audience. Mentalhood Star Karisma Kapoor Reveals Why Conversation with Kids Is Important as a Parent.

Speaking of striking a bond, the show's kids were also stars in their own right. A BTS video that the digital medium uploaded on Instagram, sees an impressed Karisma Kapoor appreciate the kids and their performances. Afterall, Karisma herself made her career debut at the age of 17 and knows how demanding acting can get for kids. Karisma Kapoor Opens Up About Her Acting Comeback with ALTBalaji-ZEE5 Series Mentalhood, Says ‘Being a Mother Has Been Most Important Thing for Me’.

Watch The Video Below:

Says Karisma, "It has been so amazing! There are so many children on our set. They all are so well behaved and are doing such a good job. They are such amazing actors and so natural! That's what is amazing about the show that there are so many kids and sometimes we would just improvise in scenes. One of the children would say something humorous and we wouldn't cut, just carry on in the scene. All the kids have added so much into our show." Mentalhood, a web-series all about mothers, working mothers and the challenges that they face with kids, was received with lots of applause.