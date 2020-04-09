When Karisma Kapoor Sauntered In, Working Off an Oversized Shirt by Masaba Gupta and Reinforcing Slouchy Fashion!

Karisma Kapoor in House of Masaba shirt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love this consistently well-styled diva's style shenanigans. Her closet is anything but boring and boasts of versatility like some chic party pieces to ethereal ethnics. What sets her apart is the crystal clear grasping of styles that suit her petite frame. Additionally, a worthy testimony to her sartorial shenanigans is her experimental streak as she goes on to pull off the snazziest of silhouettes, fabrics and cuts all with understated aplomb. She dabbles in high-street styles and luxe styles as the occasion demands, Karisma describes her own style as classic chic, Karisma loves dressing up elegantly, albeit a twist. Her usual and compelling style play is fuss-free but always looks well put together that’s upped by an impeccable hair and make-up game. Karisma Kapoor channelled a travel vibe that featured an oversized and printed longline shirt by Masaba Gupta with rolled up slouchy and faded denim. Tapping on the much-loved slouchy fashion trend, Karisma Kapoor added a generous dollop of sleekness, upping the vibe with a pair of pink pointy toes.

Our roving eye for the newest trends and the hype has us falling in head over heels love with this vibe. An obvious fashion statement that blends slouchy with sleekness combines comfort and street style. With the surmounting need for women to move away from body-hugging and skin-tight, revealing clothes, the oversized clothing trend has gone way has become a modern-day fashion trend in its own right. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor - Slouchy Chic

The nude printed oversized crepe shirt by Masaba Gupta's label, House Of Masaba worth Rs. 8,999 was paired with baggy and faded blue denim, rolled up till the calves. Balancing out the slouch with a distinct sleekness, a pair of pink pumps upped the look. Oversized dark sunnies, a handbag, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. When Karisma Kapoor Splurged Rs 20,000 on a Print on Print Ensemble That’s Oh-So-Perfect for the Summers!

Karisma Kapoor in House of Masaba shirt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series paid an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children