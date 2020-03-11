Karisma Kapoor Oozes Chic Subtlety in a Monochrome Look for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A style icon of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor has retained an elegant style vibe all through these years. Arguably, she finds herself a spot almost every week amongst the consistently best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town. Her USP lies in not just choosing styles that flatter her petite frame but she makes sure to experiment and ace it as well. This versatility allows her to be styled by any maverick. The promotions of Mentalhood saw Karisma ooze chicness with a subtle monochrome vibe. Styled by Ami Patel, a crisp white shirt was tucked into a pair of striped wide-leg pants. She allowed her neat look to shine through a subtle glam.

Karisma Kapoor has acquired a penchant for being an impeccable but sartorial stunner in tinsel town. Bold silhouettes, unusual fabrics and flattering cuts mark her signature style which she pulls them all off with understated aplomb. Karisma gave the trusty old monochrome vibe a stunning update and here is a closer look. Karisma Kapoor Was Crisp, Chic and Classy for Mentalhoood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor - Monochrome Chic

Separates from Leo and Lin comprising a chic white shirt and paper bag striped wide-leg pants were teamed with nude pumps, bold red lips and delicately lined eyes. A sleek braided hairdo added that much-needed zing to her look. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also features Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series revolves around different natures of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations while trying their best to raise their children. The series pays an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children.