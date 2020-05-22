Katie Price Birthday Special: Bold is Always Beautiful For Her (View Pics)

Katie Price Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's sexy and she's sassy and that definitely makes for one lethal combination. Katie Price known for her bold dressing style is often the talk of the town for the same reason. While her fan base is genuinely obsessed with her, we are thinking about enrolling ourselves as her cheerleaders. Price is sometimes criticised for her love for OTT fashion but that's an extended part of her persona and it's not going anywhere. Bold is beautiful and the saying holds true in her case. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Summer Shenanigans are Spiffy, Sassy and Super Stylish (View Pics).

Katie's red carpet attempts have always been eye-popping and she does believe in making men go weak in their knees. While we have personally adored her styling ways all these years, we'd like to reminisce few on this special occasion. As the actress gears up to celebrate her big birthday amid lockdown, here's going back in time to witness her fashion extravaganza. Have a look...

Katie Price Proving Why and How She Owns the Red Carpet

A Vision in White

Red Never Looked so Hot Before

Ooh La La!

Now That's What We Call a Super Hot Picture

You can't really imitate her styling for it's not everyone's cup of tea. But you can always borrow some essential tips that may come you handy. We hope Katie has a blast on her birthday and we wish her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Katie Price!