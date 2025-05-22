Famous People Born on May 22: May 22 is notable for the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. In sports, tennis legend Novak Djokovic, born in 1987, has achieved numerous Grand Slam titles and is considered one of the greatest in the sport. Football fans remember George Best (1946–2005), the Northern Irish winger renowned for his exceptional skills and charisma on the field. In the realm of fashion, Naomi Campbell, born in 1970, broke barriers as one of the first Black supermodels to gain international fame. The entertainment industry celebrates actresses Ginnifer Goodwin (1978), known for her roles in Big Love and Once Upon a Time, and Maggie Q (1979), recognised for her performances in action films and the series Nikita. Literature enthusiasts honour Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (1859–1930), the creator of the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes. From the world of politics and social reform, Raja Ram Mohan Roy (1772–1833) is remembered as a pioneer of modern Indian society. This date also includes birthdays of notable personalities like cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed (1987) and actor Sean Gunn (1974), highlighting the diverse talents born on this day. May 22 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 22, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis player Naomi Campbell, British fashion model Ginnifer Goodwin, American actress Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer and physician (22 May 1859 – 7 July 1930) Maggie Q, American actress Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Indian writer and activist (22 May 1772 – 27 September 1833) Katie Price, Media personality and model Sean Gunn, American actor George Best, Northern Irish footballer and Manchester United Legend (22 May 1946 – 25 November 2005) Nedumudi Venu, Indian actor and screenwriter (22 May 1948 – 11 October 2021) The Great Gama, Professional wrestler (22 May 1878 – 23 May 1960) Rajit Kapur, Indian film actor Mehbooba Mufti, Former Member of the Lok Sabha Utkarsh Sharma, Indian film actor Palash Muchhal, Indian musical composer and filmmaker A.S. Prasanna, Indian former cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistani former cricketer

