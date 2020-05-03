Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Summer Shenanigans are Spiffy, Sassy and Super Stylish (View Pics)

Summer Style Shenanigans (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's that time of the year when you secretly crave for winters while also thanking your stars to bless you with summer. When all the cutesy dresses in your wardrobe finally start adoring you and your salon appointments are booked weekly instead of monthly. While ladies are obsessed with having a perfect body for the beach vacations and why shouldn't they? It's the only time of the year when you love getting tanned and you can step out of your homes in spaghetti strap dress. Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle and Miranda Kerr Replace Pantsuits with Cape Dresses as the New 'Power Dressing' Staple (View Pics).

While summer shenanigans are no brainers, we may have some additional input as to what you can add in your season wardrobe this year. Are loud prints in fashion? Which colour palette is in for this year? Or hey, is the time you wear maxi or midi dresses? After having scrutinised what the ladies in Hollywood are obsessing over, we have personally picked seven must-haves in every girl's summer closet.

While the current scenario certainly looks bleak and there's no reason why should even try to dress-up but brighter days are waiting ahead for us. And while you are busy observing quarantine these days, you can at least virtually bookmark some styles that you can shop once the lockdown is lifted. Statement-making frocks are always in trend and it's essential that you own a couple of them. Apart from them, check out some other trends that are making enough noise in Hollywood. Fashion Trends 2020: From Polka Dots to Bold Colours, Top Designers Reveal the Popular Trends That Will Make a Buzz in the New Year.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A simple chiffon dress that's perfect for your weekend brunch.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pick a maxi dress like Gigi's and accessorise it with a waist belt - just to add some 'wow' element.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jenna's A-line dress is a summer staple. Period.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If bold prints are your cup of tea then Lawrence's skater dress is a must-have for you.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You need to have a classic midi dress that will go with all your white sneakers.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sophie's mini dress is for girls who need to flaunt their well-toned legs.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taylor's colourful dress may look too much for your eyes but it's perfect for the hot weather outside.

Summer fashion is always so modish and it rarely focusses on classic pieces. It's more about being trendy and going in with the flow. If the season demands you add a pop of colour in your wardrobe, you do that and probably ditch it the next season. After all, the season demands you to be happy. So go ahead and enjoy it, even if it means wearing jeans with a tank top.