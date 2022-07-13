No matter if you call them stereotypical or anything else but pink continues to be a girl's favourite colour. Well, at least one of her favourite colours! There's nothing to not like about it, right? It's subtle, goes with every skin tone and looks delightful in almost any silhouette. This would probably explain why our Bollywood ladies are going gaga over this shade forever! From Disha Patani who turned up the heat in her Falguni & Shane Peacock saree to Janhvi Kapoor who earlier sizzled in this very shade, pink has to find a place in everyone's wardrobe. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Street Style is All About Blending Comfort With Glamour (View Pics).

We won't deny, that Disha's recent look for Ek Villains Returns promotions compelled us to jot down a few names and make a list of some of the most remarkable appearances in 'pink'. Of course, we restricted ourselves to noting down on traditional and particularly only sarees this time. From Kangana Ranaut who probably nails a saree better than anyone else in the industry to Nora Fatehi, here's our round-up on the best pink saree looks by our Bollywood beauties. Every Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Over the Years: View Pics of Bollywood Actress From Each Season She Made Stylish Appearance In!

Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now that we have laid out our favourites in front of you, who do you think is your favourite? Was it Kiara Advani or Katrina Kaif? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).