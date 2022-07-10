Alia Bhatt has become a mesmerising beauty over the years as the young actress's transformation into a glamorous iconic star has been epic. The 29-year-old actress made her first leading debut in 2012 through Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then, she has been at the forefront of the Bollywood industry by giving back-to-back hits and earning a distinct name for herself through her incredible acting and awe-striking looks. Recently, the Gangubai Kathiawadi fame took to Instagram to share her angelic look from Koffee With Karan Season 7 and no doubt, she looks like an absolute princess in her pink floral dress. Now, you might be reminiscing about her outfits from the previous seasons of the Karan Johar show. Sit back and relax as we've listed out Alia Bhatt's outfits for Koffee With Karan over the years.

From her peppy print dress in romantic silhouette to her black sequinned dress from 'Monse', Alia and her outfits for the entertainment show have always been a stand-out, no matter what. Her dress and casual styles clearly reflect the charming personality that she has topped with her ultra-cool attitude and cute persona. So, without further ado, let's take a look at this pure beauty who amped up her fashion game over the years with her exuberance and glamour. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Announce Pregnancy: Soni Razdan, Karan Johar And Others Congratulate Parents-To-Be After Actress Shares Good News On Insta.

Alia Bhatt in Floral Dress for Koffee With Karan Season 7

Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 Outfit Photos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia's pink dress proved to be a perfect date night outfit, and her soft make-up added a hint of romanticism to her short dress. Her red stilettos from Christian Louboutin complete her look with utmost grace and hotness. Alia Bhatt’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 Outfit Photos: Brahmastra Actress Wears Floral Cut-Out Bodycon Dress To Sip ‘Koffee’ This Year!

Alia Bhatt in Sequinned Dress for Koffee With Karan Season 6

Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 6 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She always has a style edge that's exclusive, and her fashion speaks another language. So subtle yet so beautiful! Her black sequinned dress from 'Monse' looked stunning as she dazzled brightly through some natural make-up and ditched accessories perfectly.

Alia Bhatt in White Pant Suit for Koffee With Karan Season 5

Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This was the time when her fashion evolved into a style statement that has become unparalleled and exceptional. The way she sported the white pantsuit by Emporio Armani by Genesis Luxury revealed that her sartorial fashion game is just unbeatable. Her dramatic eyes and nude pink lips lead her slick style to be at ease.

Second Appearance in KWK Season 5!

Alia had appeared twice during the fifth season of Koffee With Karan, the second time with actor Varun Dhawan to promote their movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia looked gorgeous in monochrome black and white dress with a dash of mustard yellow.

Alia Bhatt in Black One-shoulder Dress for Koffee With Karan Season 4

Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 4 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This was the second time when Alia had appeared on the show in the fourth season (Episode 19). She donned an all-black ensemble and radiated utmost elegance in her one-shoulder dress which was paired with a broad waist belt. Her nude make-up and ponytail exude the gentleness of this young star.

Alia Bhatt in Strapless Flowy Gown For Koffee With Karan Season 4

Alia Bhatt at Koffee With Karan Season 4 (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Alia appeared with her Student of The Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in Koffee With Karan Season 4 (Episode 5) looking absolutely adorable. While she is mostly remembered for her questionable IQ courtesy of wrong answers to simple current affairs questions, one cannot deny her star power as a fashionista at such a tender age.

Alia's impeccable style and jaw-dropping looks always have a story to tell. Her fashion evolution through the years is entirely evident in these pictures, which clearly depict how time makes people more beautiful and desirable. Alia recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and her fans have got another reason to admire this charmer just more and more!

