Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy taking Hollywood by storm. After bagging some exciting movies and TV shows, PCJ, has also managed to take her sartorial sense a notch higher. Priyanka is definitely amongst the best-dressed ladies in Hollywood and her many appearances in the recent past are testament to it. From her bold necklines to thigh-high slits, PeeCee and her style statements have always been a hot topic of discussion. This also includes her street style which is so easy-breezy. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More?

From opting for cycling shorts to checkered dresses and printed skirts, there's nothing that you won't find in PeeCee's casual wardrobe. The Bajirao Mastani actress dresses to express and comfort is always a priority for her. For someone who seamlessly blends comfort with glamour, Priyanka should probably share some tips and tricks with other girls on how to get it right. We love the way she takes the streets of New York by storm and the way she presents herself with so much panache. If acing the street style was a game, Priyanka would be a master of it. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Madhuri Dixit, Whose Stunning Grey Saree Will You Steal?

If you feel we are exaggerating on this bit, have a look at some of her coolest street styles below.

A Printed Skirt With a Slit Never Disappoints

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Say No to Denim Shorts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Tee and Blue Jeans = Classic Combination

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On a Bright Sunny Day, We Wear Bright Red Dress!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Denim Outfit Should Always Be in Your Casual Wardrobe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White Pants? Yes, Please!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Chic, All Time, Every Time

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did you take some essential street style cues from PCJ? Not yet? Well, then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and start taking some much-needed tips.

