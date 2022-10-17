Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh celebrates her birthday on October 17. The actress will be turning 30 this year and is already a National Award winner. While Keerthy is known for her excellent acting skills and the way she sinks into her reel characters, that's not what we'd be talking about today. To celebrate Keerthy's big day, we'll be elaborating on why we believe she's a fashion force to reckon with. Her cutesy smile, combined with those amazing choices, makes a lethal combination. Keerthy Suresh Birthday: 5 Interesting Facts About The National Award-Winning Actress!

While Keerthy loves her sarees, there are days when she picks a modish design and wins your heart almost instantaneously. From stunning co-ord sets to sarees and maxi dresses, Keerthy's styling is always top notch and there's rarely any scope for disappointment. She comes across as fiercely confident with her choices and her looks will definitely leave a lasting impression on your mind. With the help of her stylist, Archa Mehta, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress manages to strut in style, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. Saani Kaayidham Movie Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan’s Film Is A Hard-Hitting Revenge Drama, Say, Critics.

To give a glimpse of her perennially stylish wardrobe here's picking some of her most charming looks from recent times.

The Perfect Orange Dress

'Bling' It On!

Loving the Mustard Hue!

Keeping it Chic!

Simplicity at its Best!

Classic!

Let's Make Formal Look Sexy!

Happy Birthday, Keerthy Suresh!

