Keerthy Suresh, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, is one of the most talented actresses. Other than showcasing her talent in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, she has done even a few Malayalam films as well. Born to producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, Keerthy has starred in many successful projects. Some of her hit films include Ring Master, Remo, Nenu Local, Mahanati, Sarkar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata among others. Dasara Release Date: Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Film to Hit the Big Screens on March 30, 2023.

Keerthy Suresh has fans across the globe and all eagerly await to know details of her projects and also her off screen life. On the occasion of the National Award-winning actress’ birthday, let’s take a look at some of her interesting facts.

Child Artiste – Keerthy started her acting career from a very young age. As a child actor she appeared in Malayalam films such as Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam and Kuberan.

Lead Actress – The beauty bagged her first lead role with Priyadarshan’s horror film Geethaanjali. She apparently shot for the movie during her semester break.

Fashion Designing – You’d be amazed to know that the actress had joined Chennai's Pearl Academy where she accomplished her degree in fashion design. She even did a four-month designing program in Scotland and even did two-month internship in London.

Vegetarian – Keerthy Suresh is health conscious and hence she follows vegetarian diet. She also follows her exercise routine despite hectic shoot schedules.

National Award – Keerthy Suresh’s performance as Savitri in Nag Ashwin’s film Mahanati earned her one of the most prestigious awards. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

