One of the very famous Kardashian members, Khloe Kardashian celebrates her birthday on June 27. While the reality TV star’s personal romantic life recently made headlines, it’s not what we are going to discuss today. While Kim Kardashian continues to be the most known name of the lot, Khloe has secretly established her own fan base and we won’t lie, we are among them. Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating a Private Equity Investor.

Coming back to our discussion, on Khloe’s birthday, we won’t be discussing her personal life but her red carpet avatars instead. Khloe has always been a sharp dresser. Blessed with a tall frame, she has the ability to mail the trickiest of designs and she never disappoints. We love her mini dresses and her Met gala appearances that are equal parts bold and edgy. With a persona as prominent as hers, Khloe leaves a lasting impression on your minds and with her fashion shenanigans, the impression is definitely stronger and more striking. To elaborate more on this, let’s delve into her best fashion avatars from the recent past. Khloe Kardashian Slams Critics Complaining She Holds Daughter 'Too' Much.

Looking Eclectic in Blue!

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonderful in White

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Bold and Edgy

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The LBD that We All Want

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Having Her Own Marilyn Monroe Moment

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Sheer' Beauty

Khloe Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

