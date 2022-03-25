Shahid Kapoor's darling wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor is busy making her own mark in the glamour industry. The star wife had earlier walked the ramp with her hubby dearest, Shahid Kapoor for the very famous designer, Anita Dongre. This time, however, Mira decided to go solo and she turned a showstopper for designer Aisha Rao. It was day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi and after witnessing celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Mrunal Thakur walk the ramp earlier, we had Mira taking over the reins. Yo or Hell No? Mira Kapoor's Blue Off-Shoulder Dress By Saaksha & Kinni.

Mira wore a beautifully printed and vibrant lehenga choli from the house of Aisha Rao. The outfit had a short choli paired with an elaborative lehenga. The look was apt for the upcoming wedding season and suitable, in particular, for your cocktail nights or even engagement parties. Mira additionally styled her look by opting for a wet hairdo. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, definite eye makeup and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. She added an extra dose of glamour by ditching all the heavy jewellery and settling for a pair of statement earrings and a gold cuff. Mira Rajput Snuggles Up With Kids Misha, Zain And Says ‘Joy Of My Little Things’ (View Pic).

Mira Kapoor at LFW 2022

Mira Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 started on March 23 and will go until March 27. It's being organised at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).